Rumpus in PA delays session

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Assembly session which scheduled to be started at 11:30 am on Saturday (today) to elect new chief minister, was delayed after a rumpus in the house.

When Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari entered the assembly, he was attacked by the members of treasury benches and later 'lotas' (ewers) were thrown at him.

Mazari was immediately shifted to his chamber by assembly guards.

In order to control the situation, SSP Operations along with a contingent of police reached the Punjab Assembly in plain clothes.

Meanwhile, speaking outside the assembly, PML-N leader Ataullah Tarrar urged the LHC Chief Justice to take notice of the incident.

He said: "We are not creating any hurdle in the proceedings ofhouse and will not leave the assembly without voting".