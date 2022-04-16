UrduPoint.com

Rumpus In PA Delays Session

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 02:54 PM

Rumpus in PA delays session

Punjab Assembly session which scheduled to be started at 11:30 am on Saturday (today) to elect new chief minister, was delayed after a rumpus in the house

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Assembly session which scheduled to be started at 11:30 am on Saturday (today) to elect new chief minister, was delayed after a rumpus in the house.

When Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari entered the assembly, he was attacked by the members of treasury benches and later 'lotas' (ewers) were thrown at him.

Mazari was immediately shifted to his chamber by assembly guards.

In order to control the situation, SSP Operations along with a contingent of police reached the Punjab Assembly in plain clothes.

Meanwhile, speaking outside the assembly, PML-N leader Ataullah Tarrar urged the LHC Chief Justice to take notice of the incident.

He said: "We are not creating any hurdle in the proceedings ofhouse and will not leave the assembly without voting".

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Justice Chief Minister Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Chamber Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif strongly condemns attack on Deputy Sp ..

Khawaja Asif strongly condemns attack on Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly

1 minute ago
 Over four million voters to participate in Balochi ..

Over four million voters to participate in Balochistan LG polls

1 minute ago
 SAARC Chamber hails Pakistan for sending positive ..

SAARC Chamber hails Pakistan for sending positive signals to India,US ,China for ..

1 minute ago
 Crackdown against revenue defaulters

Crackdown against revenue defaulters

1 minute ago
 Railways to transport over 20 percent of freight b ..

Railways to transport over 20 percent of freight business after completion of ML ..

37 minutes ago
 PM, Maulana Fazl discuss political issues

PM, Maulana Fazl discuss political issues

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.