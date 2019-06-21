Rumpus in provincial assembly over use of unparliamentary language

The proceeding of the provincial assembly (PA) was marred by rumpus as Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sher Azam Khan used unparliamentary language during his budget speech on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The proceeding of the provincial assembly (PA) was marred by rumpus as Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP ) Sher Azam Khan used unparliamentary language during his budget speech on Friday.

After the ruckus, the chair expunged the unparliamentary word which satisfied the enraged PTI members.

Later, Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan requested the members of treasury benches to bring back the protesting lawmakers who soon become placated and joined the proceeding.

The lawmakers also wrote a letter to the speaker to direct all the parliamentarians to avoid using such indecent words and statements in the house.