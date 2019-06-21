UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rumpus In Provincial Assembly Over Use Of Unparliamentary Language

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 10:57 PM

Rumpus in provincial assembly over use of unparliamentary language

The proceeding of the provincial assembly (PA) was marred by rumpus as Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sher Azam Khan used unparliamentary language during his budget speech on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The proceeding of the provincial assembly (PA) was marred by rumpus as Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sher Azam Khan used unparliamentary language during his budget speech on Friday.

After the ruckus, the chair expunged the unparliamentary word which satisfied the enraged PTI members.

Later, Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan requested the members of treasury benches to bring back the protesting lawmakers who soon become placated and joined the proceeding.

The lawmakers also wrote a letter to the speaker to direct all the parliamentarians to avoid using such indecent words and statements in the house.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Budget Provincial Assembly Pakistan Peoples Party All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sanitary workers to go on broom down strike in Raw ..

1 hour ago

Trump Discusses Iran in Friday Call With Saudi Cro ..

3 minutes ago

Co-Pilot Killed in Crash of An-2 Aircraft in Kazak ..

3 minutes ago

Medvedev Slams Zourabichvili's Remarks About Russi ..

3 minutes ago

Armenian Constitutional Court Says to Review Claim ..

3 minutes ago

US Judge May Order Russian Citizen Nikulin's Legal ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.