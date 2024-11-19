‘Run Across Pakistan’ Race Reaches Multan For Better Education To Students
Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Run Across Pakistan’, an education campaign launched by a US citizen of Pakistani origin, Tabarak Rehman Chaudhry, reached Multan on Tuesday where countless Multaniites joined the race to promote the cause of quality education for Pakistani students
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) ‘Run Across Pakistan’, an education campaign launched by a US citizen of Pakistani origin, Tabarak Rehman Chaudhry, reached Multan on Tuesday where countless Multaniites joined the race to promote the cause of quality education for Pakistani students.
The campaign was launched by Tabarak Rehman from Karachi on Nov 3, 2024 and the 1600 kilometer campaign that passed through many cities before reaching Multan disseminated the message of quality education for Pakistani students and created awareness against corruption, said an official.
In Multan, the race began from Mukhtar A. Sheikh Trust hospital and concluded at Basti Malook after passing through points including Multan Cricket Stadium, Bahawalpur Chowk, and Air University Multan Campus. Tabarak wishes to raise one million dollar to support quality education of 700,000 Pakistani students. The donations so collected would be given to Citizen Foundation that is running 2033 schools in the country, the official said in a statement.
Recent Stories
Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics
Three police officials booked in fake currency scam
Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE
Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..
Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt
TEVTA projects reviewed in KP
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi
Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur
LDA reclaims 55 plots
Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics3 minutes ago
-
Three police officials booked in fake currency scam3 minutes ago
-
Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE4 minutes ago
-
Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt4 minutes ago
-
TEVTA projects reviewed in KP8 minutes ago
-
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted8 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road8 minutes ago
-
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi31 minutes ago
-
LDA reclaims 55 plots31 minutes ago
-
Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers8 minutes ago
-
NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs18 minutes ago
-
Four held for kite-flying18 minutes ago