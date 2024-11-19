Open Menu

‘Run Across Pakistan’ Race Reaches Multan For Better Education To Students

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 07:36 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) ‘Run Across Pakistan’, an education campaign launched by a US citizen of Pakistani origin, Tabarak Rehman Chaudhry, reached Multan on Tuesday where countless Multaniites joined the race to promote the cause of quality education for Pakistani students.

The campaign was launched by Tabarak Rehman from Karachi on Nov 3, 2024 and the 1600 kilometer campaign that passed through many cities before reaching Multan disseminated the message of quality education for Pakistani students and created awareness against corruption, said an official.

In Multan, the race began from Mukhtar A. Sheikh Trust hospital and concluded at Basti Malook after passing through points including Multan Cricket Stadium, Bahawalpur Chowk, and Air University Multan Campus. Tabarak wishes to raise one million dollar to support quality education of 700,000 Pakistani students. The donations so collected would be given to Citizen Foundation that is running 2033 schools in the country, the official said in a statement.

