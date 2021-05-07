Runaway car badly hits NHA official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An official of National Highways Authority (NHA) was severely injured when a runaway car hit him near Motorway Toll Plaza here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :An official of National Highways Authority (NHA) was severely injured when a runaway car hit him near Motorway Toll Plaza here on Friday.

NHA Police said a car bearing number PV-401, on the way to Peshawar was signaled to stop for over speeding before the toll plaza however the driver ignoring the signal accelerated the car in an attempt to escape.

A call was forwarded to the NHA staff on duty at toll plaza who got ready to stop the car.

The driver of the car when noticed his imminent arrest tried to dodge the NHA Police and hit a medical helper of NHA namely, Adeel Ali Shah.

Adeel Shah who sustained severe injuries in the head was rushed to Lady Reading Hospital where his condition was stated to be precarious.

The NHA Police however succeeded in arresting the driver of the car.