Rung School of Arts to award aspiring students with certificates

Rung school of Music and Arts would arrange certificate distribution ceremony this weekend for aspiring actors and bid farewell to them after a three months course for basic acting skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts would arrange certificate distribution ceremony this weekend for aspiring actors and bid farewell to them after a three months course for basic acting skills.

Art group Theater Wallay and Rung School of Art and Music joined hands in February this year to bring an exciting opportunity for those aspirants who were keen to improve their acting skills.

Chief guest of the ceremony would be the veteran stage and tv actor Batin Farooqi. He is from Peshawar and performed in several dramas in urdu, Pashto, Punjabi and Potohari languages.� During the ceremony, students would perform some scenes from their upcoming and first ever play, "Main Ne Kuch Nahi Kia" while the complete performance would be staged on 27th and 28th of July at the Farm in Banigala.

The acting students, over the period of four months, had gone through the complete process of developing a play from scratch and learned basic and not-so-basic skills which would end with a short performance followed by concluding ceremony.

For aspiring actors, it would be a great opportunity to learn about the acting class and interact with the graduating students.

RUNG School of Music and Arts is an independent school for visual, performing and applied arts that aims to help develop artistic talents and polish them to a high caliber.