Rung School Of Music and Arts starts Rung Recording Studio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Rung School Of Music and Arts has started Rung Recording Studio to provide audio production of instrumental or vocal musical performances, spoken words, and other sounds to their students under one roof.

Rung Recording Studio fullfill recording needs from concept development, writing and pre-production to tracking, mixing, mastering, and post-production, in addition to graphic design and video production, all under one roof.

According to an official, Rung Studio is a full service audio recording, graphic design and video production facility for the residents of twin cities.

He said that "We are known for our commitment to excellence, state-of-the-art equipment, caring, competent staff and professional client services.

Our specialty is technical knowledge and expertise in a relaxed supportive atmosphere".

RUNG School of Music & Arts is an independent school for visual, performing and applied arts and it aims to help you to develop your artistic talents and polish them to a high caliber,he stated.