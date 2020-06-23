UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rung School Offers Online Music, Painting And Calligraphy Classes From June 29

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:27 PM

Rung School offers online music, painting and calligraphy classes from June 29

Rung School of Music and Arts has planned to start an online music, painting and calligraphy classes from June 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts has planned to start an online music, painting and calligraphy classes from June 29.

The classes are scheduled to start from Monday to Saturday in a week to enhance art skills, which were deteriorated while sitting at home during current corona pandemic.

An organizer on Tuesday said that the timing of online classes would be between from 1 p.m to 5 p.m daily.

He said they wanted to enhance their artistic skill, "Join our online classes and resume your learning", he said.

He said the art and creativity were great assets in time like this, art gives them hope to face challenges and improve yourselves to do better.

"Don't let your inner artist be locked in, this is the time to polish those skills and continue your progress", he said.

Related Topics

Music Progress June From P

Recent Stories

Sanofi expands US vaccine venture in COVID-19 race ..

42 seconds ago

Tsepkalo Will Not Quit Race for Belarus Presidency ..

44 seconds ago

Paine says Australia cricketers must adapt quickly ..

46 seconds ago

Man killed over enmity in Sargodha

47 seconds ago

Seattle Protest Area Braces for Police Assault Aft ..

49 seconds ago

Ambulance-motorbike collision claims 3 lives in Na ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.