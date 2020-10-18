UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rung School Starts Classes In Fashion, Textile Designing

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 01:10 PM

Rung School starts classes in Fashion, Textile designing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts has started classes in Fashion and Textile designing to explore creative skills and to unlock artistic abilities.                                 The classes will offer students to come across the intellectual, and practical demands of the printing and textile industry.

        The course would basically comprise of the method to generate designs for knitted, printed and surface ornamented fabrics.            According to an official, they will offer short courses of 3 and 6 months including 1 year diploma too.           He said that the brilliant designers and experienced professionals will instruct the students.                                                                   The course will provide the ideas encouraged by a huge range of visual studies and the surrounding environment.

Related Topics

Music Textile Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Press: World must rush to avoid Covid-19 deja ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns criminal act in France

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 18, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire F ..

13 hours ago

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.