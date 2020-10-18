Rung School starts classes in Fashion, Textile designing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts has started classes in Fashion and Textile designing to explore creative skills and to unlock artistic abilities. The classes will offer students to come across the intellectual, and practical demands of the printing and textile industry.

The course would basically comprise of the method to generate designs for knitted, printed and surface ornamented fabrics. According to an official, they will offer short courses of 3 and 6 months including 1 year diploma too. He said that the brilliant designers and experienced professionals will instruct the students. The course will provide the ideas encouraged by a huge range of visual studies and the surrounding environment.