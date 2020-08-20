UrduPoint.com
Rung School Starts Graphic Design Classes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts has started Graphic Design Classes to help aspirants to express imagination and to learn new techniques. The classes were being aimed to open up the world of digital graphic design.

According to an official, the Graphic Designing is the best career opportunity for young generation because it is the need of every company.

He said that they will offer digital graphic design,design class,design program,typography, colour theory, graphic design,elements of design, principles of design, ,adobe photoshop and illustrator.

Graphic Designing is a career oriented because in graphic designing there are many career opportunities for graphic designer ,he said.

He said that a graphic designer improves your social skills and a person can do work as a freelancer as well as can do the job in a reputed company.

He said that they will offer professionals who gladly share their tips and techniques in some of the most widely used graphic design programs.

Classes will be held from Monday and Thursday between 5 to 8 PM.l,he stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

