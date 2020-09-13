UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rung School To Hold Workshop On Fine Arts On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 12:20 PM

Rung School to hold workshop on fine arts on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts will hold a workshop on fine arts including Painting, Drawing, Sketching, Art & craft, Textile & Fashion Design on Wednesday.            An official on Sunday said that in workshop topics will also include basic color theory and compositional strategies adding that students will be working on still life and its composition.    Immerse yourself in the world of fine arts and gain confidence in the nuts and bolts of the medium,he stated.

"If you are looking for a course that will show you how to paint, draw or make a sketch and get grip on fine arts, this is the course for you, this session is suitable for all levels of ability" ,he said.

Students require some tools and certain other components Including Canvas small size, brushes, acrylic colors ,Sketchbook and pencils, no # H, b2, b4,b6,b12,Drawing book and pencil, watercolor.

Students will also bring fabric white color piece and 3 fabric dye colors, and rice, cotton thread,Art and craft,paper bag simple, a small piece of jute and Robbins of any colors and UHU tube he stated.

395

Related Topics

World Music Fine Sunday Textile Cotton All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 13, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme la ..

12 hours ago

Sepoy embraces martyrdom after IED explosion in NW ..

12 hours ago

Two Russian Surveillance Aircraft Conduct Flight A ..

12 hours ago

FM Qureshi urges ARF members to raise voice agains ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.