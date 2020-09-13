Rung School to hold workshop on fine arts on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts will hold a workshop on fine arts including Painting, Drawing, Sketching, Art & craft, Textile & Fashion Design on Wednesday. An official on Sunday said that in workshop topics will also include basic color theory and compositional strategies adding that students will be working on still life and its composition. Immerse yourself in the world of fine arts and gain confidence in the nuts and bolts of the medium,he stated.

"If you are looking for a course that will show you how to paint, draw or make a sketch and get grip on fine arts, this is the course for you, this session is suitable for all levels of ability" ,he said.

Students require some tools and certain other components Including Canvas small size, brushes, acrylic colors ,Sketchbook and pencils, no # H, b2, b4,b6,b12,Drawing book and pencil, watercolor.

Students will also bring fabric white color piece and 3 fabric dye colors, and rice, cotton thread,Art and craft,paper bag simple, a small piece of jute and Robbins of any colors and UHU tube he stated.

