Rung school to start music classes from Jan 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music And Arts has planned to start music instrument learning classes from January 3 for music aspirants to polish their artistic skills.

According to an official sources, the classes would be conducted by an excellent artists to unlock the music inside you.

He said that the aim of the classes is to continue the cultural activities that have been stifled by the Corona epidemic. it will provide artists an opportunities to express their talents, as well as to promote mutual unity and harmony, he added.

He said that the duration of class would be 3, 6 and 12 months adding that classes will be held 4 days a week.

He said that music is great source of pleasure and ambiance in times like these, it gives us hope and challenges us to do better. Don't let your inner artist be locked in, this is the time to polish those skills and continue your progress, he stated.

There would be different courses including guitar, sitar, flute, piano, violin, keyboard, rubab, harmonium and rhythmic instruments, he added.