UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rung Schools Of Arts To Start Acting Classes

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 12:50 PM

Rung schools of arts to start acting classes

Rung School of Music and Arts has arranged weekly Acting Class for Persons who want to adopt acting as career

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts has arranged weekly Acting Class for Persons who want to adopt acting as career. The classes were aimed to develop social skills and break down social inhibitions encourage students to interact with each other though role play.

Classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday and we will take through the whole process of developing a play from the scratch, an official told APP. He said that it will be a 3-months course that will cover all aspects of a theater performance.

He said that anyone and everyone should attend these basic level acting classes even if they are not planning to adopt acting as career.

The Acting Class will help you gain confidence to speak before a bunch of people, and help you get rid of self consciousness and body stiffness, he stated.

He told that the Training will focus on many following aspects including, Physical Preparations/Exercises including breathing, and warm-up, Inhibition breaking - Getting rid of self-consciousness ,Voice Exercises ,Stage Awareness,. Understanding the Script,. Scene analysis, Dialogue Delivery, Character Analysis and Development and Team Work, Roles of various team members

Related Topics

Music All From

Recent Stories

Price of per kg wheat flour touches Rs 75 in diffe ..

19 minutes ago

LG Electronics launches wireless earbuds in U.S.

28 seconds ago

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s judicial remand extended ..

24 minutes ago

Two women drug peddler nabbed in Islamabad

5 minutes ago

30 Vice Principal's seats lying vacant in federal ..

5 minutes ago

PIA not someone's fiefdom : Chief Justice of Pak ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.