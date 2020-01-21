Rung schools of arts to start acting classes

Rung School of Music and Arts has arranged weekly Acting Class for Persons who want to adopt acting as career

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts has arranged weekly Acting Class for Persons who want to adopt acting as career. The classes were aimed to develop social skills and break down social inhibitions encourage students to interact with each other though role play.

Classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday and we will take through the whole process of developing a play from the scratch, an official told APP. He said that it will be a 3-months course that will cover all aspects of a theater performance.

He said that anyone and everyone should attend these basic level acting classes even if they are not planning to adopt acting as career.

The Acting Class will help you gain confidence to speak before a bunch of people, and help you get rid of self consciousness and body stiffness, he stated.

He told that the Training will focus on many following aspects including, Physical Preparations/Exercises including breathing, and warm-up, Inhibition breaking - Getting rid of self-consciousness ,Voice Exercises ,Stage Awareness,. Understanding the Script,. Scene analysis, Dialogue Delivery, Character Analysis and Development and Team Work, Roles of various team members