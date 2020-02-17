Running Community Organizes a Massive Islamabad Half Marathon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :For the first time in Islamabad, a Half Marathon event was organized by a running community Islamabad, Run with US, in association with the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) and supported by Adam Milk Foods and other partners.

This was one of the biggest running events in the capital wherein around 1500 runners and citizens would take part.

The event offered three running categories; 21.1 km Half Marathon, a 10 km track for both men and women, and a 5km female-only category focused on encouraging more women participation at the event.

Runners attending the marathon event were pleasantly surprised when, President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Avli & first lady Mrs. Samina Alvi graced the Islamabad Half Marathon as they were passing by from Margallah Avenue.

The President met with the founder of IRU, QasimNaz and appreciated the efforts of Islamabad Run With Us to organize such an event, he especially highlighted that more such events need to be dedicated to social causes.

Guest of Honor, Senator Faisal Javed Khan also joined and supported the Islamabad Half Marathon.

Senator Faisal said this running activity has set a great example for healthy events in Pakistan and he appreciated the organizers and congratulated the winners.

Furthermore, he said, with the motivation he got from the Half Marathon he will give recommendation to start a Parliamentary Committee for Health and Fitness.

Parliamentary Secretary of Ministry of Law and Justice Ms. Maleeka Bukhari also came to the event as Guest of Honor and applauded the efforts of organizers for putting such a great healthy activity for running community and showing the positive side of Pakistan.

The aim behind this event was to give people a platform to showcase their sporting skills, and encourage people to participate in activities focused on health and fitness.

The event saw over 500 professional and amateur athletes, including 100 women from across Pakistan, who participated in different races.

The contestants of the marathon were delighted to see such an event in Islamabad and expressed that such events should be organized more frequently to promote a healthy lifestyle in people from all walks of life.

The organizers of the Adam's Islamabad Half Marathon dedicated their run to the cause of raising awareness for fighting cancer in Pakistan in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

The runners also raised awareness on protecting environment by supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan's Clean Green Pakistan movement.