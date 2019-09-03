UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Running May Help Quit Smoking: Study

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:13 PM

Running may help quit smoking: Study

Joining a running group can help smokers to quit smoking, a new study has claimed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Joining a running group can help smokers to quit smoking, a new study has claimed.

The study, led by researchers from the University of British Columbia (UBC), evaluated Run to Quit , a national initiative targeting smoking cessation through group-based running clinics.

The results showed that half (50.

8 per cent) of the people who completed a 10-week programme were able to successfully quit smoking, while 91 per cent reportedly reduced their smoking, Medical Xpress reported.

"This shows that physical activity can be a successful smoking-cessation aid and that a community-based programme might offer that. Because doing it on your own is very difficult," said lead author Carly Priebe, postdoctoral student at UBC.

"Even if someone wasn't able to fully quit, reducing their smoking is great," Priebe said.

Related Topics

Student Lead Columbia From

Recent Stories

Thai Police Arrest Another Bangkok Bombing Suspect ..

3 minutes ago

Southern Transitional Council Delegation Reaches J ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of &#039;Achieve ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Sindh assures relief to growers aff ..

3 minutes ago

Dorian weakens to Category 2 hurricane: US meteoro ..

3 minutes ago

Raytheon to Build Control System for US Army Hyper ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.