CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Running test recruitment Punjab Police Constable/Lady Constable year 2025 District Chiniot, Chairman Police Recruitment board DIG Investigation Monitoring, Investigation Branch Punjab Muhammad Azhar Akram, DPO Abdullah Ahmed and SPIAB Sargodha Region Asma Rauf were present.

To made the running process transparent, biometric checking of all candidates was done and monitoring was done with CCTV and drone camera.

The running test of the candidates was conducted with video recording from the start point to the end point to succeed in the running test, the candidates were given seven minutes to cover a distance of one mile.

On this occasion, DIG Investigation Monitoring Investigation Branch Muhammad Azhar Akram said that the recruitment process would be based on 100 percent merit.

Candidates should trust in Allah Almighty and their own abilities. Candidates should never be misled by anyone. In case of complaint, the department should be contacted.