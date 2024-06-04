Open Menu

Running Tests For PHP Recruitment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Running tests for PHP recruitment

Running tests for recruitment to Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha region for constables, lady constables and drivers will be held at the Sajid Shaheed police station new building

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Running tests for recruitment to Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha region for constables, lady constables and drivers will be held at the Sajid Shaheed police station new building.

Over 1226 candidates from Sargodha, 426 from Khushab and 588 from Mianwali district will take part in the running test.

A PHP spokesman said that Superintendent Punjab Highway Patrol Muhammad Akhtar Joyia would monitor the test. Intimation slips have been issued to the candidates and they have been directed to reach the test centre timely.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Police Station Sargodha Khushab Mianwali Philippine Peso From

Recent Stories

Stocks retreat, oil slides further on US economy w ..

Stocks retreat, oil slides further on US economy worries

1 second ago
 Audit of performance of price control magistrates ..

Audit of performance of price control magistrates being conducted: DC

5 minutes ago
 2 suspects arrested in alleged police encounter

2 suspects arrested in alleged police encounter

5 minutes ago
 KSL schedule announced, tournament begins in Septe ..

KSL schedule announced, tournament begins in September

5 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather expected

Hot, dry weather expected

5 minutes ago
 Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak- ..

Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak-Afghan trade

32 minutes ago
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Paki ..

All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Ju ..

32 minutes ago
 First Punjab music competition held

First Punjab music competition held

32 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

32 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi firing incident

One killed in Karachi firing incident

32 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Categor ..

Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra

32 minutes ago
 DC leads operation against Margalla fires with loc ..

DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan