Running Tests For PHP Recruitment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM
Running tests for recruitment to Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha region for constables, lady constables and drivers will be held at the Sajid Shaheed police station new building
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Running tests for recruitment to Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha region for constables, lady constables and drivers will be held at the Sajid Shaheed police station new building.
Over 1226 candidates from Sargodha, 426 from Khushab and 588 from Mianwali district will take part in the running test.
A PHP spokesman said that Superintendent Punjab Highway Patrol Muhammad Akhtar Joyia would monitor the test. Intimation slips have been issued to the candidates and they have been directed to reach the test centre timely.
Recent Stories
Stocks retreat, oil slides further on US economy worries
Audit of performance of price control magistrates being conducted: DC
2 suspects arrested in alleged police encounter
KSL schedule announced, tournament begins in September
Hot, dry weather expected
Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak-Afghan trade
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Ju ..
First Punjab music competition held
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
One killed in Karachi firing incident
Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Audit of performance of price control magistrates being conducted: DC5 minutes ago
-
2 suspects arrested in alleged police encounter5 minutes ago
-
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam ..32 minutes ago
-
First Punjab music competition held32 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing incident32 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra32 minutes ago
-
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support35 minutes ago
-
Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue35 minutes ago
-
The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:35 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio drive underway35 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine incident35 minutes ago
-
Two criminals injured during encounter with police42 minutes ago