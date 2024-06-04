Running tests for PHP recruitment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Running tests for recruitment to Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha region for constables, lady constables and drivers will be held at the Sajid Shaheed police station new building.

Over 1226 candidates from Sargodha, 426 from Khushab and 588 from Mianwali district will take part in the running test.

A PHP spokesman said that Superintendent Punjab Highway Patrol Muhammad Akhtar Joyia would monitor the test. Intimation slips have been issued to the candidates and they have been directed to reach the test centre timely.