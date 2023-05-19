Rupani Foundation, CfC join hands to implement Mental Health Program in Gilgit-Baltistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Rupani Foundation Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Charter for Compassion (CfC) on Friday to launch a mental health program in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ):Rupani Foundation Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Charter for Compassion (CfC) on Friday to launch a mental health program in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The initiative aims to support the efforts of the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan to address the escalating mental health issues.

The MoU was virtually signed between Nasruddin Rupani, Chairman Rupani Foundation and Amin Hashwani, President of Charter for Compassion Pakistan.

The mental health program will be initially piloted in Hunza and Ghizer districts. Two experienced mental health counselors will be stationed in each district to provide vital counseling services to individuals facing mental health issues. A dedicated 24/7 helpline, known as Ruhbaru, will be established to offer round-the-clock assistance and support to those in need.

The counselors will conduct awareness sessions in schools, colleges, and community spaces to educate the communities about mental health and help reduce the stigma associated with seeking help.

The mental health program will also establish a referral mechanism for individuals requiring secondary and tertiary level treatment.

This integrated system will ensure that patients receive the necessary care and support beyond the primary counseling stage.

The program will be expanded to other districts based on the lessons learned to guarantee a tailored and effective approach to addressing mental health issues.

Addressing the event, Nasruddin Rupani highlighted the importance of brain-wellbeing. Rupani Foundation has developed a comprehensive program to join hands with other stakeholders to address the rising mental health issues, he added. Rupani stressed also to focus on the mental issues of mothers during the prenatal phase.

Amin Hashwani, assured his support in implementing the much-needed initiative in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said in addition to this collaboration, the Rupani Foundation has also taken the initiative to train 31 Brain Well-Being Counselors for the Government Education Department.

This training aims to equip these counselors with the necessary skills to provide immediate support to students and complement the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan's efforts in ensuring the well-being of the people.