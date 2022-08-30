UrduPoint.com

Rupani Foundation Hands Over Relief Goods For Flood Affectees To GBDMA

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Rupani foundation hands over relief goods for flood affectees to GBDMA

Rupani Foundation Pakistan handed over relief goods for flood affectees to Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GDMA)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Rupani Foundation Pakistan handed over relief goods for flood affectees to Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GDMA).

Talking to media Director General GBDMA Kamal Uddin Qamar appealed the people to contribute for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

He said Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 20 deaths and 6 injuries due to the rain-induced floods. The floods have damaged over 720 houses, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Media

Recent Stories

Imran Khan challenges FIR against him

Imran Khan challenges FIR against him

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister appreciates EU's support of 2.15 mi ..

Prime Minister appreciates EU's support of 2.15 million Euros for flood affectee ..

3 minutes ago
 One more died, six new Corona infection

One more died, six new Corona infection

3 minutes ago
 MC East providing every possible help to flood vic ..

MC East providing every possible help to flood victims

15 minutes ago
 24 arrested over excavation on embankment of River ..

24 arrested over excavation on embankment of River Swat

15 minutes ago
 EU Should Make Balanced Decision on Visa Ban for R ..

EU Should Make Balanced Decision on Visa Ban for Russians - Foreign Policy Chief

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.