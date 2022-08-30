Rupani foundation hands over relief goods for flood affectees to GBDMA

Rupani Foundation Pakistan handed over relief goods for flood affectees to Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GDMA)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Rupani Foundation Pakistan handed over relief goods for flood affectees to Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GDMA).

Talking to media Director General GBDMA Kamal Uddin Qamar appealed the people to contribute for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

He said Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 20 deaths and 6 injuries due to the rain-induced floods. The floods have damaged over 720 houses, he added.