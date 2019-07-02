Rupee gains Rs2.30 against dollar in interbank

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

With this slight decline, dollar is being traded at Rs157.75 in the interbank market.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) The Pakistani rupee has gained Rs2.30 against the US Dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday.

Dollar hit record high of Rs164 in the interbank market last week.

The interbank rate is the benchmark rate to determine the value of dollar and sets the direction for open market rates. Since open market or cash market rate usually remains higher than the interbank rate, the open market is likely to follow a similar trend.

Within just a week, the greenback spiked to new tops with a massive increase of Rs8.

25, which in consequence has soared Pakistan's external debts by Rs820 billion.

In the previous week, Pakistani rupee was depreciated by 4.9 percent against the US dollar as the greenback gained Rs7.25 and touched another historical high.

In the interbank market, the US dollar closed at Rs155.85 on Friday, which in consequence had raised Pakistan's external debts by Rs725 billion.

In the open market, the US dollar closed at Rs157.50, which in turn increased prices of goods, and hardships for the general public.