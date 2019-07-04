Rupee stabilises in interbank with Rs1.11 rise

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) The Pakistani rupee has gained Rs1.11 against the US Dollar in the interbank market on Thursday.

According to details, the US dollar is being traded at Rs156.50 after a slight decline of Rs1.11.

The value of US dollar shed at the start of the trading.

Dollar hit record high of Rs164 in the interbank market last week.

On Wednesday, dollar fell by Rs0.20 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market and was traded at Rs157.75.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday approved a loan of $6 billion for Pakistan, a 39-month extended arrangement, to support the country's economic reform program.

After approval of the loan under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) by the Executive board of IMF, Pakistan is now eligible to immediately receive first tranche of $1 billion, an IMF statement said.

The fund will quarterly review the performance of Pakistan over 39 months.

The EFF-supported program would help Pakistan to reduce economic vulnerabilities and generate sustainable and balanced growth.

The statement added that the programme would focus on a decisive fiscal consolidation to reduce public debt and build resilience while expanding social spending.

It will also try to ensure a flexible, market-determined exchange rate to restore competitiveness and rebuild official reserves besides eliminating quasi-fiscal losses in the energy sector, strengthening institutions and enhancing transparency.