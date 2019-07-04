UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Stabilises In Interbank With Rs1.11 Rise

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 8 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:25 AM

Rupee stabilises in interbank with Rs1.11 rise

The US dollar is being traded at Rs156.50

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) The Pakistani rupee has gained Rs1.11 against the US Dollar in the interbank market on Thursday.

According to details, the US dollar is being traded at Rs156.50 after a slight decline of Rs1.11.

The value of US dollar shed at the start of the trading.

Dollar hit record high of Rs164 in the interbank market last week.

On Wednesday, dollar fell by Rs0.20 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market and was traded at Rs157.75.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday approved a loan of $6 billion for Pakistan, a 39-month extended arrangement, to support the country's economic reform program.

After approval of the loan under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) by the Executive board of IMF, Pakistan is now eligible to immediately receive first tranche of $1 billion, an IMF statement said.

The fund will quarterly review the performance of Pakistan over 39 months.

The EFF-supported program would help Pakistan to reduce economic vulnerabilities and generate sustainable and balanced growth.

The statement added that the programme would focus on a decisive fiscal consolidation to reduce public debt and build resilience while expanding social spending.

It will also try to ensure a flexible, market-determined exchange rate to restore competitiveness and rebuild official reserves besides eliminating quasi-fiscal losses in the energy sector, strengthening institutions and enhancing transparency.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF Exchange Dollar Turkish Lira Market Billion

Recent Stories

PM Imran condemns blast near LoC

35 minutes ago

Footballer Hajra Khan makes three consecutive worl ..

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 July 2019

1 hour ago

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.