Ruqaya Hashmi condoles attack on security forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and former provincial minister Dr. Ruqia Saeed Hashmi on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of security forces personnel in the attacks of terrorists in Shirani and Kech.

In a statement issued here, Dr. Ruqia Saeed Hashmi said that the martyrdom of FC and police personnel in the terrorist attack on the FC checkpost in Shirani is condemnable.

Paying homage to FC Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali, who lost their lives in the encounter with terrorists in Kech district, she said that the FC personnel sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country and the protection of the lives and property of the people.

She said that the terrorist elements want to create chaos and instability in the country by targeting the security forces personnel, but the people of Pakistan stand by their security forces and should thwart every conspiracy against the country.

The personnel of the security forces who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country's borders and the protection of the lives and property of the people are our national heroes, whose sacrifices will not go in vain.

Dr. Ruqia Saeed Hashmi offered condolences to the families of the officers who were martyred in the terrorist attack and prayed for the elevation of their ranks in jannah.