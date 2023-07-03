Open Menu

Ruqaya Hashmi Condoles Attack On Security Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Ruqaya Hashmi condoles attack on security forces

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and former provincial minister Dr. Ruqia Saeed Hashmi on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of security forces personnel in the attacks of terrorists in Shirani and Kech.

In a statement issued here, Dr. Ruqia Saeed Hashmi said that the martyrdom of FC and police personnel in the terrorist attack on the FC checkpost in Shirani is condemnable.

Paying homage to FC Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali, who lost their lives in the encounter with terrorists in Kech district, she said that the FC personnel sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country and the protection of the lives and property of the people.

She said that the terrorist elements want to create chaos and instability in the country by targeting the security forces personnel, but the people of Pakistan stand by their security forces and should thwart every conspiracy against the country.

The personnel of the security forces who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country's borders and the protection of the lives and property of the people are our national heroes, whose sacrifices will not go in vain.

Dr. Ruqia Saeed Hashmi offered condolences to the families of the officers who were martyred in the terrorist attack and prayed for the elevation of their ranks in jannah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Balochistan Police

Recent Stories

ATH admin takes measures to tackle flash flood iss ..

ATH admin takes measures to tackle flash flood issue during monsoon

7 minutes ago
 NCM to showcase UAEREP’s achievements at Interna ..

NCM to showcase UAEREP’s achievements at International Union of Geodesy and Ge ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus ..

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) urges govt to inv ..

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Social Services Department launches new gu ..

Sharjah Social Services Department launches new guidance service at Family Court

26 minutes ago
 Thai King Opens First Parliamentary Session Since ..

Thai King Opens First Parliamentary Session Since May 14 Elections

5 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) stron ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) strongly condemns Holy Quran's dese ..

5 minutes ago
RAKEZ signs MoU with ICFA to foster trade and inno ..

RAKEZ signs MoU with ICFA to foster trade and innovation in food and agriculture

1 hour ago
 UAE Government and HPE launch GovTech

UAE Government and HPE launch GovTech

1 hour ago
 Joint efforts by all institutions inevitable for c ..

Joint efforts by all institutions inevitable for country's progress: Prime Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Trams, Buses in Paris Region to Stop After 21:00 - ..

Trams, Buses in Paris Region to Stop After 21:00 - Transport Coordinator

1 minute ago
 First UAE Ambassador to Organisation international ..

First UAE Ambassador to Organisation internationale de la Francophonie presents ..

2 hours ago
 After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds val ..

After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds value against rupee

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan