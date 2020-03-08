UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rural Areas Population Playing Vital Role In National Development: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Rural areas population playing vital role in national development: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said people living in rural areas were playing their vital role in national development and prosperity.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a newly established marriage hall at Head Marala-Sialkot, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved that he felt the pain of general public and took keen interest to give them relief.

She said it was priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government to provide and protect basic rights of farmers and growers as they were playing key role in boosting agri economy of the country.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had introduced true face and soft image of Pakistan in the world.

She revealed that Ehsaas Programme and Sehat Cards Programmes were the most beneficial and revolutionary programmes launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said two main corrupt political families had ruthlessly looted the national exchequer during past regimes.

Dr. Firdous said Pakistan was now safe and peaceful country, as the participation of international cricketer players in PSL was an ample proof of the fact.

She revealed that extension in GSP Plus status by European Union for Pakistan was helping to introduce Pakistani products globally, enabling Pakistani business community to get full benefit of the GSP Plus status.

The SAPM said Pakistan was successfully moving ahead towards the goal of national development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Business Firdous Ashiq Awan Pakistan Super League European Union Marriage Agri Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UAE President appoints Emiratisation Under-Secreta ..

58 minutes ago

Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE ..

59 minutes ago

ACWA Power, Uzbekistan Ministry sign US$2.5 billio ..

2 hours ago

Personal hygiene product supplies sufficient: Unio ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on Cultural Heritage in ..

2 hours ago

Dubai launches Industrial Control Systems Security ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.