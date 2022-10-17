Rural, basic health center inspected

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The inspection of rural as well as basic health centers was ongoing for provision of quality medical facilities to people.

District Programme Coordinator for anti-pandemic diseases Dr Zulqarnain during his visit to basic health center Chak 57-JB on Monday said that free of charge medicine would be ensured at the centers and compromise would not be made on provision of treatment.

He checked the staff attendance,stock and expiry dates of medicine at the center and directed the staff for improvement of cleanliness arrangements.

He listened to the problems of the patients and directed Incharge to redress the complaints.