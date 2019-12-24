Rural Census from Jan 1st

Agriculture Census Wing of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is going to launch Mauza census in the country from January 1, 2020, to collect data regarding level of facilities and infrastructure to guide government divert flow of funding wherever needed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : Agriculture Census Wing of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is going to launch Mauza census in the country from January 1, 2020 , to collect data regarding level of facilities and infrastructure to guide government divert flow of funding wherever needed.

It would be the 9th such exercise since 1971 when first Mauza census was held and would cover both settled and unsettled areas to update and complete basic Mauza frame that is needed to prepare sampling embodiment for forthcoming agriculture and livestock census, A PBS official Malik Jamshed informed deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen in a meeting here Tuesday.

It contains the key data about major crops, source of irrigation, cultivated area, natural resources and disasters, number of settlements in community suburbs in auxiliary, a wide range of information covering socio-economic indicators like availability of drinking water, electricity, sewerage, health, education, sports, veterinary hospitals, online credit institutions, road accessibility, markets, police stations etc.

It serves as useful information for planners, policy makers and researchers.

The Mauza census phase-1 would begin simultaneously in Punjab including Islamabad and Sindh to cover total 67 districts from Jan 1 and would conclude on Jan 31, 2020.

Phase-II would cover hot areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (14 districts) and Balochistan (17 districts) from Feb 1 to Feb 29, 2020 and phase-III would cover cold areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (18 districts) and Balochistan (16 districts) besides Gilgit Baltistan (10 districts) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (10 districts) from Mar 1 to Mar 31, 2020.

Mauza census is held after every five-year period and eight Mauza census have so far been held including the first in 1971, then onward in 1979, 1983, 1988, 1993 and 2008. The ninth Mauza census was scheduled in 2013 but delayed due to merger of three organizations including population census organization, Federal bureau of statistics and agriculture census organization and emerged as Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.