Rural emergency centres to be set up in all districts: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Mian Khalid Mehmood has said that under the Authority, Rural Emergency Centres will be set up at the Patwar circle level in all districts.

These centres will provide immediate relief during natural calamities and disasters and report the loss of livelihood.

Later, these centers will be given the status of "Dahi Mall Marakiz" where revenue facility will also be available.

The purpose of setting up such facilitation centers at the level of Patwar circle was to resolve public problems at their doorstep.

Mian Khalid Mahmood said this during a briefing on government measures for immediate redressal of losses during natural calamities and accidents here on Thursday.

The minister said that Punjab Disaster Management Authority had directed all districts officers to immediately identify suitable buildings for setting up of Dahi Mall Marakiz at the level of Patwar circles so that the establishment of facility centers can be ensured at the earliest.

He said that the PDMA was working on several fronts simultaneously. He said implementation on coronavirus SOPs by the public was being ensured. The preparations were being made to cope with chances of losses during monsoon rains. The PDMA was also utilizing the information received at Rescue 1122 regarding casualties, fire incidents and loss of property. In addition to repairing streams, dams and other reservoirs and bridges under the Irrigation Department, eliminating encroachments and monitoring agricultural lands and nearby settlements was being ensured.