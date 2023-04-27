Rural health center inspected

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :District Health Officer Dr Saqib Munir paid a surprise visit to the rural health center, Dijkot on Thursday.

He checked the attendance of doctors and staff and inspected medical facilities being provided to patients.

He also examined treatment charts and discharge reports of patients besides checking sanitation at the center.

Meanwhile, District Programme Coordinator for anti-pandemic Dr Zulqarnain monitored anti-dengue surveillance campaigns at various union councils. He checked different shops and collected samples of stagnant water. He also cleared hotspots through chemical and mechanical methods.