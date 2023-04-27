UrduPoint.com

Rural Health Center Inspected

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Rural health center inspected

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :District Health Officer Dr Saqib Munir paid a surprise visit to the rural health center, Dijkot on Thursday.

He checked the attendance of doctors and staff and inspected medical facilities being provided to patients.

He also examined treatment charts and discharge reports of patients besides checking sanitation at the center.

Meanwhile, District Programme Coordinator for anti-pandemic Dr Zulqarnain monitored anti-dengue surveillance campaigns at various union councils. He checked different shops and collected samples of stagnant water. He also cleared hotspots through chemical and mechanical methods.

Related Topics

Water Visit

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah to host &#039;Career Journey&# ..

Expo Centre Sharjah to host &#039;Career Journey&#039; Exhibition to enrich Inte ..

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food ..

Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food product validity assessment s ..

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

42 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Phi ..

ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Philippines LNG Import Terminal

57 minutes ago
 Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at ..

Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

57 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.