Rural Housing Pilot Project To Be Launched In Four Districts Soon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Rural Housing Pilot Project to be launched in four districts soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Housing & Urban Development Department, under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, has decided to launch a Rural Housing Pilot Project in four districts of the province in collaboration with the social organization Akhuwat.

Under this project, houses would be constructed in selected villages of these districts and provided to the poor and homeless people on easy installments.

This decision was taken during a meeting led by Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rashid in connection with Rural Housing Pilot Project, here on Wednesday.

Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said that the Rural Housing Pilot Project would be launched in the selected villages of Okara, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Jhang in a month.

He said that sub-committees have been formulated for the launch of this pilot project. Rural Housing was an important part of Naya Pakistan Housing project, he added.

Arrangements for constructing of houses in these districts were being given final shape, he asserted.

CEO Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib, Secretary Housing Zafar Nasrullah, Add. Secretary Zahid Sohail, General Secretary Housing Task Force Atif Ayub and Deputy Secretary Mumtaz Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

