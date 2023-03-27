Rural Police foil narcotics smuggling attempt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The rural division of the Capital City Police Peshawar foiled an attempt of smuggling 118 kilogrammes of narcotics including opium and hashish on Monday.

According to a press release issued here, smugglers were smuggling narcotics to other cities in a motorcar, and upon seeing a police party, they abandoned the vehicle and managed to escape while taking advantage of the night darkness.

During the search, police recovered 64 kilogrammes of hashish and 54 kilograms of opium from the vehicle, which has been taken into custody.

Police Station Chamkani has registered a case and under the supervision of the SP Rural Zafar Ahmad, constituted a special team, comprising DSP Chamkani Zahid Alam Khan and SHO Iftikhar Ahmad, to arrest the suspects.