UrduPoint.com

Rural Police Foil Narcotics Smuggling Attempt

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Rural Police foil narcotics smuggling attempt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The rural division of the Capital City Police Peshawar foiled an attempt of smuggling 118 kilogrammes of narcotics including opium and hashish on Monday.

According to a press release issued here, smugglers were smuggling narcotics to other cities in a motorcar, and upon seeing a police party, they abandoned the vehicle and managed to escape while taking advantage of the night darkness.

During the search, police recovered 64 kilogrammes of hashish and 54 kilograms of opium from the vehicle, which has been taken into custody.

Police Station Chamkani has registered a case and under the supervision of the SP Rural Zafar Ahmad, constituted a special team, comprising DSP Chamkani Zahid Alam Khan and SHO Iftikhar Ahmad, to arrest the suspects.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regi ..

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regional industry plans multi-bill ..

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al Gergawi as Vice President

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Cham ..

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Championship kicks off

20 minutes ago
 Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in ..

Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in train fares

21 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentiona ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentional destruction of historic, nat ..

50 minutes ago
 CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.