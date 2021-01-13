Rural Revenue Centre inaugurated at Khairpur Tamewali

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial inaugurated the first Rural Revenue Centre of Bahawalpur District at Khairpur Tamewali tehsil, some 80 kilometres from here Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Bahawalpur Imran Shahid Marth, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamwali Kamran Bukhari and others were also present at the occasion.

The centre is operational and all the required staff has been appointed. The centre will help in solving problems of the people of the area related to land record and revenue. Deputy Commissioner issued the first official document of the centre.