Rural Sanitation System Implemented
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 08:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari said on Saturday that the government had implemented a sanitation system in rural areas under the 'Suthra Punjab' campaign.
In this regard, private contractors initiated a cleanliness operation in Shujaabad and Jalalpur Pirwala.
He expressed these views while inspecting the machinery of the Waste Management Company in Shujabad. He also visited the contractor’s office and received a briefing.
DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari ordered for immediate deployment of all rickshaws and machinery for waste collection. He emphasised that the Waste Management Company has been assigned the task of achieving "zero waste" across the district. "We will provide relief by ensuring a uniform sanitation system in both urban and rural areas," he added.
