Rural Support Programs Change Lives Of 200 Mln People

Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :An eminent social activist, and development expert Shoaib Sultan Khan has said that Rural Support Programmes (RSPs) have changed the lives of 200 million people in the region.

He also urged the youth to participate and take leadership roles in Rural Support Programs to ensure the sustainable development of their communities.

He was addressing a webinar on the Rural Support Programs (RSPs) as a keynote speaker organized by the Department of Sociology, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad.

He explained to the participants how this development concept works and how it makes the people of the community capable enough to take the step and bring change in society.

He said it is recommended to South Asian countries to make RSPs effective and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and mobilize the community to get rid of deprivation.

Shoaib Sultan Khan explained the detailed projects of RSPs which are on the pipeline for the welfare of communities. He also discussed the challenges faced by the RSPs including the social and cultural norms that resist this development model.

Dr. Muhammad Zaman, Chairman Department of Sociology, moderated the webinar and gave the vote of thanks to all the participants who made this webinar successful.

He said it is the time for the sociology and social sciences community to bring value addition to the RSPs through theory, methodology, and social entrepreneurship and upgrade the basic work with new contributions.

