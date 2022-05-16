Rural tourism encourages locals to preserve cultural heritage: MD PTDC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana has said that rural tourism encourages local communities to revive and preserve their traditions, crafts, traditional festivals, architecture and other unique practices.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan is mainly a rural country and tourism can greatly contribute to the socio-economic development of our rural areas which are otherwise neglected in the overall development agenda of government because usually more focus of government's schemes is on the development of urban areas.

He said that promotion of rural tourism activities could help in strengthening the local, provincial and national economy and putting the country's rural areas on the road to progress and development as the tourism helps in the development of rural areas and in raising the living standards of host communities.

He said: "Recently, UNWTO has also launched the Best Tourism Villages initiative at global level to advance the role of tourism in valuing and safeguarding rural areas along with their associated landscapes, knowledge systems, biological and cultural diversity, agriculture, forestry, livestock and traditional cuisine".