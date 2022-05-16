UrduPoint.com

Rural Tourism Encourages Locals To Preserve Cultural Heritage: MD PTDC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Rural tourism encourages locals to preserve cultural heritage: MD PTDC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana has said that rural tourism encourages local communities to revive and preserve their traditions, crafts, traditional festivals, architecture and other unique practices.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan is mainly a rural country and tourism can greatly contribute to the socio-economic development of our rural areas which are otherwise neglected in the overall development agenda of government because usually more focus of government's schemes is on the development of urban areas.

He said that promotion of rural tourism activities could help in strengthening the local, provincial and national economy and putting the country's rural areas on the road to progress and development as the tourism helps in the development of rural areas and in raising the living standards of host communities.

He said: "Recently, UNWTO has also launched the Best Tourism Villages initiative at global level to advance the role of tourism in valuing and safeguarding rural areas along with their associated landscapes, knowledge systems, biological and cultural diversity, agriculture, forestry, livestock and traditional cuisine".

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Road Progress PTDC Government Best UNWTO

Recent Stories

Asian stocks retreat on fears of recession from Co ..

Asian stocks retreat on fears of recession from Covid damage

26 minutes ago
 China has favorable conditions to keep prices stab ..

China has favorable conditions to keep prices stable: spokesperson

26 minutes ago
 Fiji sees 10-fold jump in int'l visitors in Q1

Fiji sees 10-fold jump in int'l visitors in Q1

26 minutes ago
 Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinform ..

Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinformation to Bioarms Conference - ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' ex ..

Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' export in 3 quarters

38 minutes ago
 One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.