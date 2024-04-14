Rural Transformation: Domestic “Tandoor” Culture Fades In South Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) In the culturally rich region of South Punjab, a cherished tradition of making bread in clay ovens (Tandoor) at the domestic level is slowly fading as the younger generation is being observed showing almost zero interest and preferring to get prepared bread from hotels.
Once a common practice in almost every household, the Tandoor was not just a cooking apparatus but a symbol of inclusive community and excellent tradition. A good gathering of rural women could be seen making the bread.
Elderly women, the custodians of this age-old practice, not only baked bread for their own families but also extended their hospitality to neighbours, fostering bonds of good relationship.
However, a shift has occurred as younger generations shy away from the labour-intensive process, opting instead for the convenience of commercially baked bread from hotels.
Khuda Bukash, an artisan of traditional clay ovens in the village of Pipli in district Vehari, laments the waning interest in this time-honoured craft. "People are no longer interested in acquiring clay ovens," he remarked, noting a preference among women for hotel-bought bread.
One of the Primary deterrents to the resurgence of domestic “Tandoor” baking is the intricate preparation process, which requires a difficult arrangement of special clay and leaves from various trees, and the task that can span three to four days. Yet, it imparts a distinct flavour to the bread, setting it apart from its commercially prepared bread.
While the elderly people used to like thick and homemade breads, the younger populace leans towards lighter breads, reshaping culinary preferences.
However, Mr Bakash stated that the true essence of Tandoor-baked bread is unlocked when it is used with a glass of buttermilk, as it elevates the gastronomic experience to new heights.
Special occasions in rural life are incomplete without the aroma of “Missi” bread, kneaded with onions and an array of spices. This “missi” bread has age-old tradition and cultural significance across the region.
Rural environment underwent rapid transformation as house spaces had shrunk to divisions among family members and there left no space for the installation of clay ovens in homes, he noted.
APP/atf-xl
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A young man dies by touching current carrying string43 seconds ago
-
Pakistan concerned over ongoing developments in ME, calls for restraint45 seconds ago
-
SBCA campaigns for evacuation from dangerous buildings in view of rains51 seconds ago
-
One person killed, another hurt in road mishap54 seconds ago
-
ICP ensures foolproof security during Eid holidays1 minute ago
-
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order16 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightning16 hours ago
-
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof16 hours ago
-
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah16 hours ago
-
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur16 hours ago
-
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing16 hours ago
-
Railways facilitates 2,400 Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations16 hours ago