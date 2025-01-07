- Home
- Pakistan
- Rural Women artisans to showcase work at 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi
Rural Women Artisans To Showcase Work At 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The works of Thousands female artisans from different districts of Sindh are being displayed at the 16th 'Sartyoon Sang Crafts' exhibition at Ocean mall Clifton, Karachi.
The exhibition will open to the public on Thursday January 9 and will run till Sunday, 12, 2025, said a release issued here on Tuesday.
The four-day exhibition is going to be organised by the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) in collaboration with the Sindh Government to display the work of female artisans from rural Sindh and aims to provide them with market linkages.
Different stalls have been set up in the mall's main foyer that exhibit garments, Ajrak, furniture, decoration pieces, leather handbags, bed sheets and other traditional items.
SRSO arranges such exhibitions from the last sixteen years in which visitors taken keen interest in handmade household goods and other traditional products.
SRSO Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro said that the event is aim at facilitating better incomes for female artisans of rural Sindh.
We have trained thousands of rural women in different trades from some of the most under-developed regions of Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Badin and all other districts of Sindh, he said, adding that the artisans have incorporated urban trends into their work to gain maximum monetary benefit from their skills.
"In order to set apart their work from what is available in the market, we have made a several innovations, such as the network done on the blankets, said CEO Kalhoro.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rural Women artisans to showcase work at 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
KP Law minister reiterates improving life standard of his people2 minutes ago
-
CDA cracks down on filthy conditions at Diplomatic Enclave Shuttle Service12 minutes ago
-
Action taken against 251,378 vehicles in 202412 minutes ago
-
ICT admin intensifies crackdown on alms-seekers, 03 arrested22 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to celebrate achievements, partnerships in various fields22 minutes ago
-
Dacoit injured during police encounter22 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered42 minutes ago
-
Efforts accelerated to complete City Road construction process1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 33,400 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Rwp Police Khidmat Centers facilitate 176,337 citizens during 20242 hours ago
-
Elders who refused to sign Kurram Peace Agreement arrested2 hours ago