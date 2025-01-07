Rural Women artisans to showcase work at 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The works of Thousands female artisans from different districts of Sindh are being displayed at the 16th 'Sartyoon Sang Crafts' exhibition at Ocean mall Clifton, Karachi.

The exhibition will open to the public on Thursday January 9 and will run till Sunday, 12, 2025, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

The four-day exhibition is going to be organised by the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) in collaboration with the Sindh Government to display the work of female artisans from rural Sindh and aims to provide them with market linkages.

Different stalls have been set up in the mall's main foyer that exhibit garments, Ajrak, furniture, decoration pieces, leather handbags, bed sheets and other traditional items.

SRSO arranges such exhibitions from the last sixteen years in which visitors taken keen interest in handmade household goods and other traditional products.

SRSO Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro said that the event is aim at facilitating better incomes for female artisans of rural Sindh.

We have trained thousands of rural women in different trades from some of the most under-developed regions of Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Badin and all other districts of Sindh, he said, adding that the artisans have incorporated urban trends into their work to gain maximum monetary benefit from their skills.

"In order to set apart their work from what is available in the market, we have made a several innovations, such as the network done on the blankets, said CEO Kalhoro.