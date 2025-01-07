Open Menu

Rural Women Artisans To Showcase Work At 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Rural Women artisans to showcase work at 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The works of Thousands female artisans from different districts of Sindh are being displayed at the 16th 'Sartyoon Sang Crafts' exhibition at Ocean mall Clifton, Karachi.

The exhibition will open to the public on Thursday January 9 and will run till Sunday, 12, 2025, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

The four-day exhibition is going to be organised by the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) in collaboration with the Sindh Government to display the work of female artisans from rural Sindh and aims to provide them with market linkages.

Different stalls have been set up in the mall's main foyer that exhibit garments, Ajrak, furniture, decoration pieces, leather handbags, bed sheets and other traditional items.

SRSO arranges such exhibitions from the last sixteen years in which visitors taken keen interest in handmade household goods and other traditional products.

SRSO Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro said that the event is aim at facilitating better incomes for female artisans of rural Sindh.

We have trained thousands of rural women in different trades from some of the most under-developed regions of Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Badin and all other districts of Sindh, he said, adding that the artisans have incorporated urban trends into their work to gain maximum monetary benefit from their skills.

"In order to set apart their work from what is available in the market, we have made a several innovations, such as the network done on the blankets, said CEO Kalhoro.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Jacobabad Shikarpur Badin Ghotki January Women Sunday Market Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championshi ..

Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law

47 minutes ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

2 hours ago
 realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterpr ..

Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise

2 hours ago
 European OECD countries lead nuclear power generat ..

European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation

2 hours ago
 Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite ..

Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat

2 hours ago
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night ..

Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season

3 hours ago
 Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiop ..

Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia

3 hours ago
 Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling f ..

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain

3 hours ago
 53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts ..

53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan