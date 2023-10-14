Open Menu

Rural Women Can Be Empowered Through Education: CM

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 07:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said the role of rural women in building and progress of a society is greatly recognizable.

In his message on the International Day of Rural Women, he stated that the role of Pakistani rural women for promotion of agriculture is praiseworthy.

The rural women can only be empowered by imparting them education and the Punjab government is endeavouring its utmost in this regard, he informed.

The government is duty-bound to grant complete and equal rights to the women, he asserted and outlined that if the rural women progresses than Pakistan will progress. He said “We will utilise all our resources to improve and elevate the living standard of rural women”. CM emphasized that the role of rural women in strengthening the economy of Pakistan cannot be overlooked.

