Rural Women Display Handicrafts At Sideline Of Three-day Women Conference

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 02:05 PM

Rural women display handicrafts at sideline of three-day Women Conference

Women from various parts of the country on Tuesday displayed handicrafts and cultural pieces here at sideline of three-day 12th Annual Rural Women Conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Women from various parts of the country on Tuesday displayed handicrafts and cultural pieces here at sideline of three-day 12th Annual Rural Women Conference.

The three-day conference was organized by Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) in connection with Rural Women Day here at Lok Virsa to pay an annual tribute to the rural women of Pakistan.

President PODA Sameena Nazir told APP that Rural women are the largest s egment of Pakistan population live full time in villages. She said "We believe that rural women have unique ideas and indigenous solutions to resolve the current challenges facing Pakistan that must be heard by the government and decision makers to benefit from the wisdom of women. She said that this conference was collective effort of community organizations to amplify the voices of rural women and calling for women's inclusion in decision-making process at all levels.

Pushpa Kumari, a participant from Tharkparkar, Sindh said "PODA conference is unique gathering of rural women in Pakistan", adding that people not only see the beautiful crafts here at cultural stalls but also can buy.

She said that Pakistan has a rich and diverse history of handicrafts, adding that the legacy of Pakistani culture promises everything- beauty, dignity, form and style.

She said that every city has its own handicrafts specialty ranging from fabric, material, embroidery, to jewelry, carving, mirror work and other handicraft items. Each color, style, design and motif carries with it a unique symbol portraying the culture of that particular area and builds on people's indigenous skills, she said.

Nasreen Awan from Sahiwal said that this conference is a strong platform to empower women and to contribute in the dialogue for development of the country.

The visitors at cultural stalls have paid tribute to the efforts and hard work of rural women for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Another participant from Balochistan province Shahida Irshad said that "This conference serves like an intersection for all cultures to interact with each other to showcase diversity of the country in letter and spirit".

The conference would continue for three days from October 15 to October 17.

