Rural Women earning adequate income from home based tailoring in islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Skilled Rural Women are earning adequate income from home based tailoring and stitching ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, home based work was on the rise and rural women stitches clothes for community clients and earns. Most skilled rural women these days were busy in stitching of Eid clothes.

Bibi Noor was among a large number of rural women, who never got a chance to get formal schooling.

After completing a four-month training course at an informal school established near her locality, she has learned how to stitch, sew clothes.

"Now I can cut the cloth according to measurement and sew the same into dresses. Each dress requires a little change following new fashion designs to attract customers," she said.

Head of Sakafat, Momina Khayal said that skilled women had a passion to learn to discover their true potential, adding that women had a become source of inspiration for others because of their amazing skills, enterprising ambitions and entrepreneurial dreams.