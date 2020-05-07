UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rural Women Earning Adequate Income From Home Based Tailoring

In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:11 PM

Rural Women earning adequate income from home based tailoring in islamabad

Skilled Rural Women are earning adequate income from home based tailoring and stitching ahead of Eid ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Skilled Rural Women are earning adequate income from home based tailoring and stitching ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, home based work was on the rise and rural women stitches clothes for community clients and earns. Most skilled rural women these days were busy in stitching of Eid clothes.

Bibi Noor was among a large number of rural women, who never got a chance to get formal schooling.

After completing a four-month training course at an informal school established near her locality, she has learned how to stitch, sew clothes.

"Now I can cut the cloth according to measurement and sew the same into dresses. Each dress requires a little change following new fashion designs to attract customers," she said.

Head of Sakafat, Momina Khayal said that skilled women had a passion to learn to discover their true potential, adding that women had a become source of inspiration for others because of their amazing skills, enterprising ambitions and entrepreneurial dreams.

Related Topics

Same Women From

Recent Stories

Nintendo full-year net profit up 33.3% on brisk Sw ..

5 minutes ago

Air pollution in Gilgit on decline due to lockdown ..

5 minutes ago

Man killed accidentally in kasur

5 minutes ago

European stock markets rise at open

21 minutes ago

Yemeni Government Reimposes Curfew in Country's Ea ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Records 11,231 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.