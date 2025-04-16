Rural Women In Khairpur Empower Themselves Through Handicrafts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) In a bid to improve their socio-economic status, rural women in Khairpur have decided to develop their handicrafts into a business and increase their family's income.
The women, from village Hasil Khaskheli, plan to create embroidered products, clothes, and bed sheets, and sell them in nearby cities like Khairpur, Larkana, and Sukkur.
With the support of the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and the Sindh government's Enterprise Development Fund, the women have received a PKR500,000 interest-free loan to kick-start their business.
The loan will be used to purchase raw materials, equipment, and marketing.
The women will work together, sharing profits and responsibilities, and aim to improve their economic condition through this joint business venture.
According to SRSO Media consultant Jamil Ahmed Soomro on Wednesday, the SRSO persuing the directives by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro has provided the loan, and the women are grateful for the support, which will enable them to utilize their skills and improve their livelihoods.
