Rural Women in Sukkur empower themselves through LSO formation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has been working tirelessly to empower rural women in Sukkur district through its community-driven approach.

Under the Poverty Reduction Program (PRP) funded by the Government of Sindh, the SRSO has been supporting the formation of Village Organizations (VOs) and Local Support Organizations (LSOs) at the Union Council level.

According to Regional General Manager, SRSO, Aumir Abbas Mangi on Thursday, recently, 14 Village Organizations from Union Council Roshanabad, Tehsil Rohri, Sukkur district, came together to form their own LSO.

The LSO aims to strengthen coordination, capacity building, and networking among VOs, as well as engage with relevant stakeholders, particularly government institutions, to address key social, economic, and development issues in the Union Council.

The women leaders of the VOs selected 5 key office bearers for the LSO through a consultative process.

The SRSO District Manager and Regional Monitoring Officer attended the meeting, discussing the PRP's activities and performance, the role of LSOs, and the Union Council's major issues.

The elected women leaders of the LSO pledged to accelerate efforts for women's development, improve communication and coordination among member VOs, and work collectively to enhance women's socio-economic status and address key issues in the Union Council.

This initiative is a significant step towards promoting women's empowerment and community-led development in rural Sindh.