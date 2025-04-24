Rural Women In Sukkur Empower Themselves Through LSO Formation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has been working tirelessly to empower rural women in Sukkur district through its community-driven approach.
Under the Poverty Reduction Program (PRP) funded by the Government of Sindh, the SRSO has been supporting the formation of Village Organizations (VOs) and Local Support Organizations (LSOs) at the Union Council level.
According to Regional General Manager, SRSO, Aumir Abbas Mangi on Thursday, recently, 14 Village Organizations from Union Council Roshanabad, Tehsil Rohri, Sukkur district, came together to form their own LSO.
The LSO aims to strengthen coordination, capacity building, and networking among VOs, as well as engage with relevant stakeholders, particularly government institutions, to address key social, economic, and development issues in the Union Council.
The women leaders of the VOs selected 5 key office bearers for the LSO through a consultative process.
The SRSO District Manager and Regional Monitoring Officer attended the meeting, discussing the PRP's activities and performance, the role of LSOs, and the Union Council's major issues.
The elected women leaders of the LSO pledged to accelerate efforts for women's development, improve communication and coordination among member VOs, and work collectively to enhance women's socio-economic status and address key issues in the Union Council.
This initiative is a significant step towards promoting women's empowerment and community-led development in rural Sindh.
Recent Stories
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers asked to tie wheat bundles with residue, not rope6 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary thinking in education, research, policy true path to progress: Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Bhut ..6 minutes ago
-
Rural Women in Sukkur empower themselves through LSO formation6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Cardiac Center at BVH6 minutes ago
-
Chinese language skills key to future job prospects, CM aide6 minutes ago
-
CEO health reviews anti-polio campaign6 minutes ago
-
BISEB announces 9th, 10tth exams from June 12 in N Waziristan16 minutes ago
-
PPSC full commission approves key reforms in exam syllabus16 minutes ago
-
Khalid appointed as KP Secretary Information16 minutes ago
-
Japan hands over sewerage upgrade project worth ¥1.236 bln to Multan to improve urban sanitation16 minutes ago
-
Local PPP leader’s brother killed over children dispute26 minutes ago
-
Teenager motorcyclist dies in accident26 minutes ago