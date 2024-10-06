Open Menu

Rural Women To Shun Quacks, Opt For Yearly Screening For Timely Breast Cancer Treatments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Leading cancer specialists/oncologists Sunday sounded a dire warning, urging rural women to avoid unqualified practitioners (quacks) and instead opt for yearly screenings to combat the alarming rise in breast cancer cases as early detection through yearly screenings is crucial to save lives.

They marked October as 'breast cancer awareness' month and stressed the crucial role of early diagnosis and yearly screening in saving lives as reliance on quacks in rural areas worsens the problem, underscoring the need for urgent breast health awareness efforts to educate the public.

A senior cancer specialist/oncologist Dr Feroz Khan Achakzai warned that quackery is a significant obstacle in our fight against breast cancer, adding that unqualified practitioners not only misdiagnose but also provide ineffective, often harmful treatments, reducing chances of survival.

According to oncologists, breast cancer accounts for 40% of female cancer cases in the country.

The lack of awareness and access to quality healthcare in rural areas exacerbates the problem.

Dr. Achakzai stressed that mammography and self-examination can help identify breast cancer at stages 1 and 2 when treatment is most effective.

Another oncologist DR Jameela added rural women must understand that breast cancer is treatable if diagnosed promptly. "We need to break the stigma surrounding the disease and encourage women to seek proper medical care", she added.

According to WHO, one in 9 Pakistani women develops breast cancer every year, she said, adding that early detection increases survival rates by 90%.

She urged society to support and promote breast cancer awareness not only in urban but also in rural areas where women are still relying on quackery practices and delaying their timely treatments.

"By working together, we can save thousands of lives," experts concluded. "It is time for rural women to prioritize their health and seek quality care."

