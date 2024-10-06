- Home
- Pakistan
- Rural women to shun quacks, opt for yearly screening for timely Breast cancer treatments
Rural Women To Shun Quacks, Opt For Yearly Screening For Timely Breast Cancer Treatments
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Leading cancer specialists/oncologists Sunday sounded a dire warning, urging rural women to avoid unqualified practitioners (quacks) and instead opt for yearly screenings to combat the alarming rise in breast cancer cases as early detection through yearly screenings is crucial to save lives.
They marked October as 'breast cancer awareness' month and stressed the crucial role of early diagnosis and yearly screening in saving lives as reliance on quacks in rural areas worsens the problem, underscoring the need for urgent breast health awareness efforts to educate the public.
A senior cancer specialist/oncologist Dr Feroz Khan Achakzai warned that quackery is a significant obstacle in our fight against breast cancer, adding that unqualified practitioners not only misdiagnose but also provide ineffective, often harmful treatments, reducing chances of survival.
According to oncologists, breast cancer accounts for 40% of female cancer cases in the country.
The lack of awareness and access to quality healthcare in rural areas exacerbates the problem.
Dr. Achakzai stressed that mammography and self-examination can help identify breast cancer at stages 1 and 2 when treatment is most effective.
Another oncologist DR Jameela added rural women must understand that breast cancer is treatable if diagnosed promptly. "We need to break the stigma surrounding the disease and encourage women to seek proper medical care", she added.
According to WHO, one in 9 Pakistani women develops breast cancer every year, she said, adding that early detection increases survival rates by 90%.
She urged society to support and promote breast cancer awareness not only in urban but also in rural areas where women are still relying on quackery practices and delaying their timely treatments.
"By working together, we can save thousands of lives," experts concluded. "It is time for rural women to prioritize their health and seek quality care."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi expresses deep grief over martyrdom of Constable Abdul Hameed Shah2 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts by Mohsin Naqvi, Abdul Aleem Khan lead to repatriation of 56 Pakistani prisoners from ..2 minutes ago
-
PM expresses grief over martyrdom of Islamabad policeman2 minutes ago
-
Police constable martyred in violent clashes with protesters in Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
Punjab health deptt confirms 109 new dengue cases in Punjab32 minutes ago
-
Police constable martyred in violent clashes with protesters in Islamabad51 minutes ago
-
Robbers injure shopkeeper1 hour ago
-
Man dies of heart attack in police station1 hour ago
-
Injured dacoit held after encounter1 hour ago
-
Four perished as car hits rickshaw1 hour ago
-
PTI's hidden agenda threatening national security: PML-N leader2 hours ago
-
Speeding car-rickshaw collision kills 4 in Kot Addu2 hours ago