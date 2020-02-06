Rural Women urges for equal rights to authorities concerned

Rural Women on Thursday urged the authorities concerned to provide them equal rights and also set up any regulatory body which could address the issues of rural skilled women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Rural Women on Thursday urged the authorities concerned to provide them equal rights and also set up any regulatory body which could address the issues of rural skilled women. These poor skilled women sent their skilled work to urban markets to earn something for their families but due to absence of a regulatory system they had to face discrimination and low wages despite heavy work load.

Unfortunately,owners of shopping centers displayed their beautiful handmade embroideries, jewelry etc and collected huge money but these skilled women received meager amount of their work, Aima Alam, a head of civil society organization said.

Adeela Hassan a rural women shared her views,"As she had been working for last 10 years,creating new handmade embroidery work different embellishment to attract the buyer but unfortunately she did not get the handsome wages." Another rural women Rubina Bibi said,"The shopkeeper were not given sufficient amount as their work item worth".

They were not being paid enough of their work in market despite their hard work, which she termed a discouraging attitude,she added.