Rural Youth Advised To Rear Animals As Lucrative Profession
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Unemployed youth in rural areas have been advised to rear animals
as the profession is lucrative and reasonable.
This was advised by Deputy Director Livestock department Dr Tanveer
Kalyar while talking to a group of farmers here on Monday.
He motivated breeders to rear animals, adding that rearing cattle would
not only help farmers economically but also contribute to strengthening
country’s economy. He said: "Livestock has a 24 per cent share in GDP
and farmers can enhance their profit by rearing high yielding breeds".
He
was of the view that rural youth should not leave their homes and villages
to find employment in cities, rather it was better to stay in villages and
make livestock business as a mean of livelihood. He said that women
could also earn by rearing poultry and sheep, adding that livestock department
provides free technical assistance and vaccination facilities to animal
and poultry traders.
"About 40 per cent of the local population in Sargodha region is linked
to the livestock sector", he maintained.
