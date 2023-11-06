Rural zone police nab 2,269 accused during 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police (Rural Zone) has reported the arrest of 2,269 individuals, including 149 members of 59 criminal gangs, over the course of the ongoing year.

The arrests were made in connection with various heinous crimes and criminal activities and the police also successfully recovered stolen vehicles, motorcycles, drugs, liquor, and weapons with ammunition during these operations, police spokesperson said.

This intensified crackdown against criminal elements was initiated following the directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, with the aim of eradicating crime from the city.

The police teams conducted extensive operations resulting in the apprehension of a significant number of criminals and the recovery of substantial amounts of illegal goods and weaponry.

Notable recoveries include 19 stolen vehicles, 61 stolen motorcycles, 95.66 kilograms of hashish, 76.91 kilograms of heroin, 207 bottles of wine, 1,316 liters of alcohol, 277 pistols, 24 rifles with ammunition, and eight daggers.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed senior officials to maintain a vigilant stance against drug peddling and illegal possession of weapons.

He emphasized that the performance of police officials in this area will be continuously monitored and that any negligence in official duties will not be tolerated.