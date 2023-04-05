Rush at free flour centres decreases in Khanewal: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Wseem Hamid Sindhu said on Wednesday that the free flour centres were no more witnessing the rush of people as was the case just a few days back in the district.

During visits to Atta centres in Khanewal and Mianchannu accompanying DPO Rana Omar Farooq, DC attributed the recent low influx of people to Atta centres to the best arrangements made by the district administration.

He said that over 900,000 free wheat flour bags have so far been distributed among the poor and the needy.

Sindhu, however, made it clear the administration would continue to remain active till all the deserving people get the flour bags.

He directed the district food controller (DFC) to ensure good quality Atta supply.

DPO said that police would continue to perform duty in aid of the district administration to make sure the poor have access to relief being provided under the government's Ramazan package.

He commended police officials deputed at the centres for their dedication to duty.