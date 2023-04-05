Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Rush At Free Flour Centres Decreases In Khanewal: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Rush at free flour centres decreases in Khanewal: DC

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Wseem Hamid Sindhu said on Wednesday that the free flour centres were no more witnessing the rush of people as was the case just a few days back in the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Wseem Hamid Sindhu said on Wednesday that the free flour centres were no more witnessing the rush of people as was the case just a few days back in the district.

During visits to Atta centres in Khanewal and Mianchannu accompanying DPO Rana Omar Farooq, DC attributed the recent low influx of people to Atta centres to the best arrangements made by the district administration.

He said that over 900,000 free wheat flour bags have so far been distributed among the poor and the needy.

Sindhu, however, made it clear the administration would continue to remain active till all the deserving people get the flour bags.

He directed the district food controller (DFC) to ensure good quality Atta supply.

DPO said that police would continue to perform duty in aid of the district administration to make sure the poor have access to relief being provided under the government's Ramazan package.

He commended police officials deputed at the centres for their dedication to duty.

Related Topics

Police Poor Khanewal All Government Wheat Best Flour

Recent Stories

Special Assistant to KP Caretaker Chief Minister M ..

Special Assistant to KP Caretaker Chief Minister Malik Mehr Elahi assumes charge ..

4 minutes ago
 SC hints to form judicial commission to probe murd ..

SC hints to form judicial commission to probe murder of Arshad Sharif

4 minutes ago
 China Shouldn't Use US Transit by Taiwan Leader to ..

China Shouldn't Use US Transit by Taiwan Leader to 'Ratchet Up Tensions' - Blink ..

9 minutes ago
 Administrator HMC directs to prepare, implement a ..

Administrator HMC directs to prepare, implement a fumigation schedule to deal wi ..

4 minutes ago
 The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) appr ..

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) approves supply of electricity to ..

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest two outlaws after separate encounter ..

Police arrest two outlaws after separate encounter

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.