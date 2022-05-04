ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :The Saudi authorities on Wednesday shifted flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to Hajj Terminal from the North one at Jeddah airport, where a massive rush of air travelers was causing delays in the boarding of passengers for the last couple of days.

This facility to the national flag carrier's flights has been extended after Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique made tireless efforts to facilitate Pakistani passengers, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a news release here.

He said PIA management held successful talks with the Jeddah administration and the airport officials in line with the guidance provided by Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The spokesman said the Hajj Terminal had the capacity to handle such an unusual rush.

Due to the rush of passengers, he said, even today (Wednesday) all flights of international airlines faced an average 4-5 hours delay causing difficulties to the passengers, adding hundreds of passengers spent the night outside the airport because of the closure of the gates.

He said the PIA CEO was himself supervising the flights' operation as Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad had directed to extend all possible facilities to Pakistani passengers.

The PIA management has started informing the passengers about shifting the flights to the Hajj Terminal through agents and its Call Center so that they could timely reach there for taking their flights scheduled for Wednesday night.

The spokesman said the PIA management would transport the passengers from North Terminal to Hajj Terminal by special buses.

He advised the passengers to get information from their agents or PIA's Call Center about their flights' timing before going to the airport.

Earlier the airport authorities had shifted all international flights to the North Terminal, caused by a great rush of air travelers, where the passengers faced difficulties in check-in as there were only four boarding gates that were insufficient to handle the increased number of travelers.