Rush Is Markets As Eid Approaches Fast
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, markets and bazaars of Sargodha are witnessing an unprecedented rush.
Whether day or night, streets are bustling with shoppers, especially women, who are eagerly buying clothes, shoes, bangles, and henna.
The commercial hubs of the city are packed, leaving little room to walk, as everyone is busy finding the perfect items for Eid celebrations.
Aisha Bibi, a shopper coming from Sillanwali, while talking to APP on Wednesday, said: "Eid feels incomplete without new clothes and accessories. Just like every year, my sisters and I have come to complete our shopping. The crowds are overwhelming, but it’s all part of the Eid excitement.
"
Similarly, Saadi Bibi, standing at a henna stall, said, "Applying henna is a must for Eid, as Chaand Raat nears, the rush in the markets increases. My friends and I come every year to buy bangles and henna — it's a tradition we love."
Shopkeepers, too, are pleased with the bustling markets. Muhammad Akhtar a shopkeeper of urdu bazaar said "We have stocked the latest fashion in clothing, shoes, and jewellery, as these are in high demand. Eid season is the most profitable time for us, despite rising prices, people are making an effort to continue their Eid traditions," he said. Some shoppers complained about increased costs compared to last year, but many believe that the joy of Eid is worth the expense.
