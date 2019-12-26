Rush witnessed at Fish outlets in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :As winter season is touching its peak, a considerable rush was witnessed at Fish outlets in different areas of Sukkur where fish was sold like hot cakes.

The fish stalls were crowded with the men, women and children who come to these outlets to beat cold with delicious dish of fish.

Usually, fish is favorite dish of everyone but it becomes more popular during December and January in every winter season.

Different types of fried fish are available from Rs 900 per kilogram to Rs 2000 per kilograms.