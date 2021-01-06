Rush witnesses at fish outlets in Sukkur

As the winter season is touching its peak, a considerable rush is witnessed at fish outlets in different areas of Sukkur where fish is selling like hot cakes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :As the winter season is touching its peak, a considerable rush is witnessed at fish outlets in different areas of Sukkur where fish is selling like hot cakes.

The fish stalls were crowded with the men, women and children who come to these outlets to hit the cold with the delicious dish of fish.

Usually, fish is favorite dish of everyone but it becomes more popular during January in every winter season.

Various kinds of fish are being served at the stalls and outlets as per followed by SOPs.

Different types of fried fish are available from Rs1600 per kilograms to Rs 2500 per kilograms while at some hotels. Fried fish is used as food to get the taste while the cooked fish has its own importance.