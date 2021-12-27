Rush witnesses at fish outlets in Sukkur

Sale of winter delights particularly fried food items is on the rise as the winter season is touching its peak, a considerable rush is being witnessed at at fish outlets in different areas of Sukkur where fish was selling like hot cakes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Sale of winter delights particularly fried food items is on the rise as the winter season is touching its peak, a considerable rush is being witnessed at at fish outlets in different areas of Sukkur where fish was selling like hot cakes.

With the advent of harsh winter, the demand of fish most favorite item of winter has increased manifold and fish outlets in different areas of Sukkur were crowded with customers.

Usually, fish is favorite dish of everyone but it becomes more popular during December and January in every winter season.

Various kinds of fish are being served at the stalls and outlets. Different types of fried fish are available from Rs 1600 per kilograms to Rs 2500 per kilograms while at some hotels. Fried fish is used as food to get the taste while the cooked fish has its own importance.