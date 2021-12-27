UrduPoint.com

Rush Witnesses At Fish Outlets In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 10:23 PM

Rush witnesses at fish outlets in Sukkur

Sale of winter delights particularly fried food items is on the rise as the winter season is touching its peak, a considerable rush is being witnessed at at fish outlets in different areas of Sukkur where fish was selling like hot cakes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Sale of winter delights particularly fried food items is on the rise as the winter season is touching its peak, a considerable rush is being witnessed at at fish outlets in different areas of Sukkur where fish was selling like hot cakes.

With the advent of harsh winter, the demand of fish most favorite item of winter has increased manifold and fish outlets in different areas of Sukkur were crowded with customers.

Usually, fish is favorite dish of everyone but it becomes more popular during December and January in every winter season.

Various kinds of fish are being served at the stalls and outlets. Different types of fried fish are available from Rs 1600 per kilograms to Rs 2500 per kilograms while at some hotels. Fried fish is used as food to get the taste while the cooked fish has its own importance.

Related Topics

Sale Sukkur January December From

Recent Stories

New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect ..

New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect from 2nd January 2022: CBUAE

10 minutes ago
 Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

11 minutes ago
 Welcome Ceremony of Queen's Baton Relay of Birming ..

Welcome Ceremony of Queen's Baton Relay of Birmingham Commonwealth Games takes p ..

2 minutes ago
 Premier League hit by record 103 positive Covid te ..

Premier League hit by record 103 positive Covid tests

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Tedros Discuss Registration of Russian COV ..

Lavrov, Tedros Discuss Registration of Russian COVID Vaccine Sputnik V - Moscow

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister felicitates newly elected office-be ..

Chief Minister felicitates newly elected office-bearers of KPC

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.