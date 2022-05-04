Rush witnesses in recreational spots of Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Despite hot weather, a great rush has been witnessed in recreational spots of Sukkur on second day of Eid-ul- Fitir as residents thronged picnic points to enjoy the happy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr here on Wednesday.

The people rushed Lab-e- Mehran, Muhammad Bin Qasim Park, Benazir Park and Nusrat Bhutto Park in Sukkur to enjoy Eid's festivities. All the parks were almost packed to capacity. "It's really very exciting to enjoy Eid at the aesthetically developed recreational spot," said Bashir Ahmedl, who had come to Lab-e- Mehran Park along with his family. "We have a lot of fun and we are also planning to cook meal," said Nizamuddin Soomro, who was at Muhammad Bin Qasim Park with his friends.

Though the public transport was thin on the roads and taxi drivers were charging exorbitantly, but the people in large numbers managed to reach the recreational spots to enjoy their serene and calm atmosphere.

However, some families have regretted the attitude of some youngsters and urged local administration to take notice and deploy police so the picnicker families may no face such problems in future.

It was disturbing to note that some youngsters ply motorcycles without silencers while traffic police played the role of silent spectator.

The parking areas of Lab-e- Mehran were packed to capacity, triggering parking problems, which is quite unusual in such places. "It is nice to visit a picnic spot during Eid holidays," said Rafia Awan, a student, at Nusrat Bhutto Park Sukkur.

They seemed perturbed over skyrocketing prices of edible items being sold at stalls of the picnic spots while authorities concerned looked least interested to address the problem. The price of soft drink, potato chips, biscuits, burgers were almost double as compared to open markets in all picnic spots.

Visitors alleged that there was no check on the prices of food and other items available in the tourist resorts. While, families visiting the different locations complained that overcharging, sale of substandard food items and non-availability of quality items were the main features of vendors as the concerned authorities failed to control the quality and rates of the commodities.

People demanded of the authorities to take action against the violators.